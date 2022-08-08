Free entry draws students to ASI monuments
New Delhi: The number of students visiting ASI sites after the government made entry free as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' has increased, and the culture ministry will reach out to schools and colleges to further boost the number, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said.
The Union Culture Ministry recently announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments, sites and museums across the country from August 5 to 15, for both domestic and foreign visitors.
"The response of people has been good so far, especially students. For students below 15 years, entry was already free earlier, but more students are coming now, and they are bringing their parents too," Reddy told.
The Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of tourism, said Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a start to foster a greater sense of patriotism among people and it should be promoted more.
