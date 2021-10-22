'Free edu for students with family income less than `1.80L'

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure that no talented student belonging to a poor family loses a chance to pursue their dreams, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced free of cost education for those whose verified family income is less than Rs. 1.80 lakh per annum under the State Government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.



The Chief Minister made this announcement while interacting with the students who have cracked Civil Service Exam-2020 and JEE Advance Exam -2021(Under Super 100 Programme) during a state-level felicitation programme held today at Panchkula. Education Minister, Kanwar Pal, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, MP, Rattan Lal Kataria also remained present on this occasion.

Congratulating the students who have cleared the country's most prestigious Civil Services Examination 2020, Sh. Manohar Lal said, "Each one of you should remember that you have decided to opt for civil service as a career option for serving the society as during your service period you will get innumerable opportunities to work in the diverse fields. Therefore, I expect that each one of you will certainly try your level best for achieving excellence to make Haryana proud."

While boosting the morale of the 29 students coming from poor backgrounds who have cracked JEE Advance 2021, the Chief Minister said, "All of you are a great example that if you have talent, no one can stop you from achieving your dreams, no matter if you belong to the poor background. I hope that all of you will make Haryana proud in whichever field you will opt for. I also like to laud the hard work of your parents for giving you the right academic environment to chase your dreams," he added.

The Chief Minister said that in 2014 when he had been sworn in as the Chief Minister, ensuring overall and equitable development was his utmost priority. However, among all other sectors, bringing revolutionary reforms in education was his primary focus, for which many new unique schemes and milestones were formulated and set up by the State Government.

New Education Policy to replace old age 'Three R's' education system. The Chief Minister said that the education system of Lord Macaulay was focused on the 'Three R's': Writing, Reading and Arithmetic, which did not ensure the holistic development of a citizen.