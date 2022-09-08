Frame policy for transgenders' 'reasonable accommodation' in jobs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to make an appropriate policy framework to provide "reasonable accommodation" to transgender people in employment in the establishments covered under the 2019 law enacted for their protection.



The top court said the transgender persons (protection of rights) Act, 2019, which was brought into force with effect from January 10, 2020 marked a "watershed" in the evolution of the rights of such people. The law was for protecting the rights of transgender people, their welfare and other connected matters, it said.

The court issued the direction in an interim order on a plea of a transgender, who had undergone a sex change surgery in 2014, challenging then national carrier Air India's decision to deny her a job as a cabin crew member.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said it was of the view that the Centre, in consultation with the national council which has been provided for in the law, should make an appropriate policy framework in terms of which reasonable accommodation can be provided for transgenders in seeking employment.

It said, "The enactment by Parliament marks a watershed in the evolution of the rights of transgender persons. The provisions of the Act need to be implemented in letter and spirit by formulating an appropriate policy."