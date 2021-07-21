Four test positive for Zika in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A fourth person tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the totalreported cases of the infection to 42. The latest case of Zika was reported fromKottayam –the second instance of the virus infection from another district other than Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that three cases of the virus were reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

The three were –two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah. The first instance of a Zika infection being reported outside the state capital was on July 17 from Ernakulam of a health worker who was working in Thiruvananthapuram.