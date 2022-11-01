Four terrorists killed in two encounters in J&K, 3 arrested

srinagar: Four terrorists were killed in two encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. While three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama's Khandipora, one was gunned down in Anantnag's Semthan, they said. Also, three alleged "hybrid" terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar and Budgam districts, the police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed the killings in the Pulwama encounter a "big success" for the security forces. In a tweet, he said, "03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter." He said the identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. "As per our source, 1 is FT (foreign terrorist) & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel. A big success for us," the DGP said. Kumar said two AK rifles and a pistol were among the recoveries made from the scene of the encounter.