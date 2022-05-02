Four Rajasthan policemen suspended for not registering woman's complaint against former SHO

Jaipur: Four policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were suspended for failing to register a complaint by a woman against their former incharge in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, officials said here on Monday.



The woman had levied allegations of extortion against Sub-Inspector (SI) Shambhudayal Meena, who was the SHO of Khunkhuna police station in 2018, to the Inspector General (IG), Ajmer, they said.

Following the complaint, the IG office directed the Nagaur SP to get an FIR registered. On April 29, the SP's office instructed the SHO of Khunkhuna to register the case through a forwarding letter along with the complaint of the woman, they said.

However, only the contents of the forwarding letter comprising directions from the SP office were mentioned in the FIR while the part carrying the woman's complaint was excluded, police said.

Meanwhile, on the night of April 30, the present Khunkhuna SHO, Dharmpal Meena, was found drunk during night patrol.

"Taking serious note of the matter, SHO (Dharampal Meena), two head constables, and one constable were suspended on Sunday," Nagaur SP Ram Murti Joshi said.

Apart from the SHO, Head Constables Banshi Lal (Head Muharrir), Omprakash (Reader of the SHO), and Constable Suresh Kumar (computer operator) were suspended.