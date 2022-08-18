Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad (UP): Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in this district, police said.
The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said.
Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.
SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said the victims, residents of Haryana, were travelling from Haridwar to Rohtak.
The deceased have been identified as Sumit (34), Yagit (7), Tejpal (48) and his wife Babli (40). The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the spot after the crash. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G along with SP (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha visited the spot after the accident and instructed the officials regarding road safety and speed norms on the DME so that such accidents can be checked.
