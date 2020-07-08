Four new part-time members in Prasar Bharati board: I&B Min

New Delhi: Four new part-time members got an appointment in the Prasar Bharati board, including BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, music composer Salim Merchant, Dainik Jagran editor-in-chief Sanjay Gupta and renowned media professional Alok Agrawal, whereas, veteran journalist Ashok Tandon, who has been on the board earlier as well, and now he has been re-appointed up to November 2025.



He has also been the media advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Alok Agarwal has been associated with organisations such as Zee News and Reliance Industries Ltd. Reportedly, Tandon and Agarwal will be on the board that oversees the functioning of Doordarshan and the All India Radio.

An official statement by the Information and Broadcasting ministry on Tuesday confirmed the appointments amid the speculations. Salim Marchent's appointment is up to November 2021, Ashok Agarwal's tenure is up to November 2023, so as Shaina NC. Sanjay Gupta's tenure is up to November 2025.

Shaina NC is a BJP national spokesperson, a fashion designer, and also a social worker. She also holds the position of member of BJP's national executive council and treasurer of the party's Maharashtra unit. Actor Kajol is only the existing member.

Nine of the 13 positions on the Prasar Bharati board had been vacant for the past few months. According to the Prasar Bharati Act, there can be six part-time members on the board apart from other ex-officio members.

"The terms and conditions of their appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 and the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) salaries, allowances and other conditions of service of Chairman, whole-time Members and part-time Members, Rules, 2000 as amended from time to time," the order mentioned.