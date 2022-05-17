Four new members take oath at NCLAT
New Delhi: Four new members on Tuesday joined the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) after taking the oath.
An oath-taking ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the court of the Chairperson of the appellate insolvency tribunal for two judicial and two technical members.
After this, the total strength of the judges at the insolvency appellate tribunal has increased to 11, including the Chairperson.
Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Rakesh Kumar took oath as Member Judicial, while Barun Mitra and Naresh Salecha as Member Technical.
Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain is a retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, while Justice Rakesh Kumar is a retired judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Barun Mitra is former secretary, the Department of Justice and Naresh Salecha is a former Member Finance Railway Board.
The government on May 12 appointed five members of NCLAT strengthening the number of judges at the appellate tribunal, which has jurisdiction over NCLT orders over company law and the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.
NCLAT, which also has a bench in Chennai, is an appellate tribunal to hear and dispose of appeals against any direction or order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The government has also appointed Justice M Satyanarayan Murthy from Andhra Pradesh High Court. However, he could not take oath due to some technical reasons.
