Four Naxals killed in two encounters; Greyhounds jawan hurt

Raipur: Four naxals including two women were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and along the state's border with Telangana on Tuesday morning, police said here. A woman rebel who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head was among them. Earlier, Chhattisgarh police had said that four naxals were killed in the operation along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, but later the number was revised to three.



A team of the special anti-naxal Greyhounds unit of Telangana Police had launched an operation in the forests of Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and Mulugu (Telangana) districts," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told

the news agency.

They had received intelligence about a large gathering of the naxals' Telangana State Committee cadres including Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) Sudhakar and his associates in the area, he said.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Bijapur was also sent to cordon off the area and assist the Greyhounds, the IG added.

Around 7 am, the Greyhounds team got engaged in a gun-battle with the ultras in a forest near Semaldodi (district Bijapur) and Kariguttalu-Penugolu (district Mulugu) villages. Initial reports said at least four ultras had been neutralized," the senior

official said. Later, the bodies of three naxals including a woman were recovered, Sundarraj added. An SLR (Self Loading Rifle), INSAS rifle, a single-bore weapon, ten rocket launchers and other articles were recovered from the spot, he said. A Greyhounds jawan sustained injuries. He was airlifted to Warangal and later airlifted to Hyderabad for better treatment," the IG said, adding that the jawan was said to be out of danger.

Search operation was still underway in the area, located over 450 km away from the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, he said. Mulugu district police also confirmed the recovery of three bodies.