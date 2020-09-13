Top
Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Four more die of COVID-19 in UPs Muzaffarnagar, toll climbs to 43

Four more die of COVID-19 in UP's Muzaffarnagar, toll climbs to 43

Four more die of COVID-19 in UP
X

Muzaffarnagar: Four more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, raising the toll in the district to 43, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased included a 70-year-old man from Abkari locality, a 40-year-old woman from Kirshanpuri, a 65-year-old man from the New Mandi area and a 45-year-old woman from Meerapur town, they said.

On Saturday, the district had recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 1,075 active coronavirus cases in the district as of now, officials said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X