Four killed in Telangana road mishap

Karimnagar (Telangana): Four people were killed in a road accident in Karimnagar district on Friday, police said.

The mishap occurred when a car heading to Karimnagar hit a tree at high speed near the police station at Manakondur, the Manakondur police inspector Krishna Reddy said.

"The accident took place at about 4 AM, which resulted in the instantaneous death of four people including the driver, " he added.

One person who suffered serious injuries has been shifted to a private hospital here, the police official said, adding that his condition is stable.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway.