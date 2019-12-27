Four killed in road mishap in AP

Tirupati: A four member family, including two women,were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between their car and a state transport corporation bus at a hamlet near Kalkiri,about 70 km from here,according to police.

The mishap occurred at Mahal village on Thursday when they were returning to Rayachoti from here after attending a function, police said

The injured person has been hospitalised.

The bus driver has been arrested, police said.