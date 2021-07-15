Four killed in Punjab road crash

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a truck near Chandigarh bypass road in here, police said on Thursday.



Those who died were aged between 25-30, police said, adding the accident occurred in Shergarh village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Three of the car occupants died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Ludhiana, said Assistant Sub-Inspector of police Sukhdev Singh, who is the incharge of Purhiran Chowki.