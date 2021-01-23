Four killed in Jharkhand as roof of illegal mine collapses

Koderma: Four persons were killed and two injured when the roof of an illegal mica mine caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district, a senior official said.

Koderma Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Gholap said that six persons were trapped when the roof of the illegal mine caved in on Thursday evening. Two persons were rescued by local villagers on Thursday night itself. The bodies of four others, including a woman, were taken out of the rubble on Friday.

The illegal mica mine is located in a dense jungle in the district.

Koderma Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waqarib said that earlier reports had said that at least six people were feared buried in the illegal mine collapse.

Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Hazaribagh, Avnish Kumar Chaudhary said that police help is being taken for the arrest of Islam Mian, accused of running the illegal mine. He said that a campaign will be launched soon against illegal mining to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.