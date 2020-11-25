Four killed in jeep-car collision in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Four people, including three of a family were killed while two others sustained injuries, when a jeep collided head on with their car on the outskirts of Dharwad early on Wednesday.

According to police, the family members from Manvi Taluk of Raichur were heading to Halga village in their car when the jeep coming in the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said adding investigation is on.




