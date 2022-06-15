Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill
Guwahati: At least four people were killed in a massive landslide in Guwahati amid heavy rain that flooded the city, officials said on Tuesday.
A huge mass of earth buried a house, with four people inside, on a hillside in Nijarapar in Boragaon area, an official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told PTI.
"The landslide happened around 1 AM mainly due to incessant rain. No other person is trapped as of now," ASDMA District Project Officer (Kamrup Metropolitan) Kaustav Talukdar said.
With the fresh fatalities, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides across the state has gone up to 42.
ASDMA, in its daily flood bulletin, said that authorities have opened two relief camps in Guwahati city, where 617 people are taking shelter as of now.
With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next few days, the situation is expected to deteriorate further and more people are likely to throng the relief camps.
ASDMA said landslides have been reported from at least 19 places in and around the city, including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri, Uzan Bazar, Gandhi Basti and Chandmari Colony, but there were no casualties.
Incessant rain since Monday night created havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging on all major and minor roads across the city, while at some places water has touched the chest level.
The entrance and the approach road of the Guwahati railway station was totally submerged, inconveniencing passengers.
