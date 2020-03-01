Four killed, 21 others injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan's Rajsamand
Jaipur: Four people including 3 children were killed and 21 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Sunday, police said.
The bus was heading to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when it overturned near Mada ki Bassi area, they said.
The injured were rushed to a primary health care centre in Devgarh for treatment, police added.
The deceased were identified as Priyanka (27), her daughter Dakshita (3), Aalia (7) and Dev Pratap (13).
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for those killed in the accident.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss. Wishing speedy recovery to injured," he said in a tweet.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Microsoft may launch Surface Duo sooner than expected1 March 2020 2:27 PM GMT
HONOR MagicWatch 2: Budget wearable with great battery1 March 2020 2:26 PM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20+: Android flagship to outpace the rest1 March 2020 2:24 PM GMT
Three More Bodies Found In Violence-Hit Part Of Delhi,...1 March 2020 1:49 PM GMT
NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish at JD(U) workers' rally1 March 2020 1:45 PM GMT