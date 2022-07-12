Four killed, 11 injured in two road accidents in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Four persons were killed and 11 others injured in two separate road accidents in Odisha's Subarnapur and Khurda districts on Tuesday, police said.
Earlier in the day, three persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured after a car hit an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Subarnapur, a senior officer said.
The accident took place on National Highway-57 near Badabahali Chhak when the sports utility vehicle carrying seven people rammed into the autorickshaw and a motorcycle parked on roadside, he said.
Apparently, the driver lost control over the car and it hit the three-wheeler and the bike, the officer said.
"Three persons died on the spot. Three others were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital.Deceased are yet to be identified," he said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the three persons and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured ones.
He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and free of cost treatment for the injured persons.
In another accident, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Khurda district after a truck collided with a passenger bus, which was on its way to Buguda from Bhubaneswar, the officer said.
The accident occurred near Gada Khurda on the National Highway-16.
The injured people were admitted to the Khurda district headquarters hospital, he added. PTI AAM BDC
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata12 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Four killed, 11 injured in two road accidents in Odisha12 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
UP govt seeing population growth from particular angle: Samajwadi...12 July 2022 10:47 AM GMT
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod...12 July 2022 10:45 AM GMT
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata12 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT