Four bodies recovered, at least one suspected trapped

Chandigarh: Even as the authorities have confirmed the death of four persons and at least one more trapped in Saturday's incident of the landslide at Dadam mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana, German Shepherd squad brought by NDRF played a vital role in finding a man trapped under the stones last night.



The team of NDRF from Ghaziabad later recovered the dead body of Dinesh Dutt, a resident of Hoshiarpur (Punjab) from under the debris.

Besides Dinesh Dutt, Bijendra Baganwala and Toofan from Bihar and Sanjay from Jind (Haryana) have been identified as the other victims whose dead bodies have been recovered so far.

"At least, one person continues to be trapped under the debris," confirmed Tosham SDM, Manish Phogat, when Millennium Post contacted him on his telephone. Two alive persons have also been rescued by the teams.

Phogat didn't rule out the possibility of more people being trapped under the debris, as the records or some people were not being maintained by the contractor.

He said the rescue operations could take a little longer time since a huge boulder of around 40 feet by 30 feet had fallen, which can only be removed by blasting it after making drills at four to five places.

A team of 42 men from NDRF, Ghaziabad led by Deputy Commandant Begh Raj Meena had arrived at the site on Saturday for the rescue operations.

A unit comprising 100 Jawans from Hisar Army Cantonment led by Colonel Piyush Verma is also working day and night for the rescue operations.

Besides, nearly 100 cops from Haryana Police and 31 men from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also deployed at the site.

"Teams of five to 10 people are being sent to the disaster site for rescue operations and the team members are being replaced every two hours. A complete record is being maintained of the men being sent to the site," said an official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner R Dhillon and SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat also visited the site to review the rescue operations.

Trinamool Congress leader from Haryana, Ashok Tanwar also reached Dadam site today and alleged that the accident was the result of connivance of the mining mafia with the BJP government.

Pradesh Congress President Kumari Selja has also demanded an inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the accident.

Selja demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of the victims and Rs 10 lakh each for those injured.