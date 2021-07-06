Four Afghan nationals held with 17 kg heroin worth Rs 90 cr

Chandigarh: The Punjab police has busted a major drug racket with the arrest of four Afghan nationals in Delhi and seizure of 17 kg heroin that has a value of Rs 90 crore in the international market.

Police have also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment, used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit, they said.

With this, the police have dug up another trail, leading to Uttar Pradesh where a team has been sent to unravel the network, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari, a native of Nangarhar in Afghanistan and Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan from Kunduz. The arrests and seizure resulted from a lead uncovered by a police team in Hoshiarpur, led by SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, which was investigating into earlier FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On May 18, the team recovered 0.07 kg heroin after arresting Pushpinder Singh alias Tinku and Amit Choudhary, who disclosed that they had procured drug from Jasvir Singh Gajju of Jandiala in Amritsar and Sarabjeet Singh Sethi of Hoshiarpur.