Four accused arrested in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested four persons wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, on Tuesday.



Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi alias Shoeb Bawa and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail alias Yusuf Bhatka, all residents of Mumbai, were on the run for 29 years. The four were held from Sardarnagar area of Ahmedabad on May 12 following a tip-off, said Additional Director General of Police, ATS, Amit Vishwakarma. At present they have been booked for allegedly obtaining passports on the basis of forged documents for fleeing the country in 1993, and later they would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the blasts case, said another official.

"To hide their real identities, they had obtained passports using forged documents. Interpol had issued a Red-Corner Notice against them on the request of the CBI which is probing the blasts case," Vishwakarma told reporters. It was not clear why they were visiting Gujarat, he said, adding that they were arrested under IPC sections 466 (forgery of record), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 120-B(criminal conspiracy) besides under The Passports Act.

In the 1990s, these four used to work for gold smuggler Mohammed Dossa, a henchman of fugitive gangster and the blasts' mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (ATS) Deepan Bhadran.

On Dawood's directions, they went to Pakistan to get weapons training. Pakistan's (spy agency) ISI also gave them training in the making and use of IEDs," he said.