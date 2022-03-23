Foundation stone of community centre in name of Bhagat Singh laid

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that in present times we do not need to die for the country, in fact we need to live for the country and take a pledge to cleanse the evils and anti-nationalism prevailing in the society. The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a Community Centre to be built in the name of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at Sector 7, Panchkula on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas on Wednesday.

Taking inspiration from the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Khattar appealed to the people that we should take care of the legacy of independence of our nation given to us by freedom fighters and martyrs as an opportunity and step forward to fight against the evils like the menace of drugs, crime against women and anti-national forces in the society.

The CM said that we all should identify our social responsibility and follow the basic mantra given by the Prime Minister - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'. He said that the government can create an environment for it but it is the people who have to take it forward.