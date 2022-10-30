Fortnight before HP polls, Cong releases chargesheet against BJP

Shimla: While the Bharatiya Janata Party struggled against rebels, contesting the elections against the party, the Congress stepped up its attack against the ruling party and incumbent government releasing a 'chargesheet'.



The chargesheet, which runs in 23-pages has levelled allegations of corruption, mafia rule and large-scale irregularities in the recruitments to the government job, during the past five years.

The charge sheet particularly makes a case study of the police recruitments and paper lead which has led to arrest of more than 100 persons involved in an organised racket.

The chargegsheet– 'Loot ki Chhut' against the BJP government was released by AICC spokesman Pawan Khera, election Campaign Committee President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and state Media in-charge Alka Lamba issued the charge sheet.

The Party leaders said that the chargesheet has exposed corruption in Jal Shakti, Forest, Industry, Energy, Home, Health, Sports and Youth Services, Tourism, Transport, Social Justice, Education and Assembly Secretariat.

The PPE kit and sanitizer scam during the Corona crisis, the paper leak case of police recruitment, the case of deaths due to spurious liquor and the fake degree case have also been raised in the chargesheet.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that Jai Ram Thakur would be known as the Chief Minister who sells jobs. About 14 lakh youth of the state were cheated in the police recruitment paper leak case. A Commission of Inquiry will be constituted in case of rigging in recruitment.

All the decisions of the Jai Ram government will be reviewed after the formation of the Congress government.

He alleged that the Chief Minister has wasted Rs 500 cr from the state exchequer to hold rallies before the election. It will be probed and money so spent will be recovered from the BJP

He also spoke about the Pipe scam.

"Not only the Chief Minister but several ministers are also involved in corruption and irregularities. None of them will be spared. The government took so much loan that Thakur surpassed all records of previous Chief Ministers.

At the same time, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said there has been a scam of crores of rupees during the Covid time. Why was Dr Rajeev Bindal, then party president, removed from his post? he questioned.

He claimed that the Congress would come to power with an absolute majority.

Sukhu said that the Jai Ram government had talked about providing one lakh jobs, but in five years only 17 thousand people got employment. Around 60,000 posts are lying vacant in government offices. These posts will be filled when the Congress government is formed and four lakh jobs will be given in the private sector.

Sukhu said the congress, on return to power, will implement OPS and has also given a guarantee to provide an allowance of Rs 1500 per month to all women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

On the other hand, minister for information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the congress, already deep in corruption, has no moral right to issue a chargesheet against the BJP.

"The BJP has provided a clean and honest government, why the Congress could not level a single allegation of corruption during the past five years. It doing so as poll gimmick" he said.