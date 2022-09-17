Former President Kovind launches book on Ambedkar and Modi

New Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday launched the book 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation' in presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, Union Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Director of Bluekraft Digital Foundation, Hitesh Jain.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the book is not a just a collection of the lofty ideas and vision of the great reformer Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, but also a compilation of how the ideas have been executed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past eight years. It's a documentation of the herculean efforts being made to realize the vision of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar.