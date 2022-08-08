Former minister Sampat Singh, 2 others join Cong
chandigarh: The Congress received a shot in the arm in Haryana on Monday as five big leaders joined the party, under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Udaybhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda.
Senior leader and six-time MLA Professor Sampat Singh duly joined Congress on Monday after meeting Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal with Deepender Singh Hooda. Professor Sampat Singh has held positions like Finance Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the past.
On this occasion, Prof Sampat Singh said he had never been away from Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress, but some selfish leaders were constantly trying to weaken the party, even though they were inside the Congress.
On this occasion, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that all these leaders are strong voices of their respective areas.
