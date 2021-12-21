Former Goa Cong MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joins TMC

Kolkata: The three-time Congress MLA from Curtorim in Goa and the party's working president in the state Aleixo Reginaldo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in presence of the party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee.



Trinamool Congress national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the joining ceremony.

Reginaldo had resigned from the House on Monday. He had resigned despite already being announced as Congress candidate from Curtorim for the forthcoming Assembly polls in February 2022.

In regards to his joining, Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Today, former @INCIndia Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined us in the presence of our Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc. We extend a very warm welcome to him! Together, we shall work for the betterment of all Goans!"

Welcoming Reginaldo, the party's chairperson tweeted: "I extend a warm welcome to Goa Assembly's best performing MLA, @ReginaldoGoa ji to the @AITC4Goa family. Well-intended individuals like him, whose foremost priority has been the interest of the people, strengthen our spirit in this fight against divisive forces! #GoenchiNaviSakal".

It needs a mention that already two former Chief Ministers of Goa Luizinho Falerio and Churchill Alemao, who is the sitting MLA from Benaulim, joined Trinamool Congress.