Former DGP Mustafa booked for hate speech

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday booked former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, an Advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, after his purported `hate speech' video went viral.



Former Punjab DGP is husband of Congress candidate from Malerkotla, Razia Sultana. He has termed the FIR as baseless and said his political opponents were trying to make an issue out of nothing.

Malerkotla police have registered a case under sections 153-A IPC ( Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 125 of Representation of People Act 1950,1951 and 1989 against Mohammad Mustafa. The FIR claimed that while patrolling in area, they got information about a video wherein Mustafa was allegedly giving an inflammatory speech.

"After getting information about viral video, our SHO has registered the FIR. We would ask Mohammad Mustafa also to submit his reply during our investigations" said SSP Malerkotla, Ravjot Grewal.

"I have never spoken against any community nor I have asked my supporters to issue any statement. The FIR is totally baseless as it has been registered without the proper verification of facts," Mustafa told media persons.