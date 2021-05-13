Former councillors cross over from Left to TMC in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Days after taking charge as the Chairman of the Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gautam Deb on Wednesday handed over TMC flags to two former Member-In-Council owing allegiance to the Left.



Former Deputy Mayor of the SMC Rambhajan Mahato along with former MIC Kamal Agarwal were inducted into the TMC fold by Deb and other TMC leaders in Siliguri on Wednesday. While Mahato crossed over from the RSP, Agarwal used to owe allegiance to the CPI(M).

"Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mass reach and development activities, both the veteran leaders decided to join the TMC and were in constant touch with us," stated Ranjan Sarkar, president, Darjeeling District Committee (Plains), TMC.

Interestingly, former Tourism minister Deb, who suffered defeat in the Dabgram Fulbari constituency, was nominated as the chairman of the BOA, SMC. Political observers opine that Deb's prime objective is to strengthen the TMC by wooing political leaders from Opposition camps. This would help his party during the SMC elections that is already due.

"We have to create a strong team to run the SMC. CM Mamata Banerjee-led development has to reach each and every household of the state. We will use the expertise and experience of these two veteran leaders. Many from other political parties and non-political organisations are in touch with us, showing interest to join the TMC," added Deb talking to media persons.

"It cannot be denied that if one has to ensure development, one has to be with the ruling party. After TMC's landslide victory there were advices from different quarters that we should join the TMC for the sake of development. After threadbare discussion with the masses we arrived at such a decision," claimed Kamal Agarwal.

"We have seen how Mamata Banejee routed the BJP. Inspired by her development activities and her fighting spirit, we decided to join the TMC," added Mahato.

Prior to this, the Left had suffered a major jolt with CPI(M) youth leader and MIC Shankar Ghosh joining the BJP. He even managed to defeat his political mentor and veteran CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharjee thereby being elected the MLA, Siliguri.