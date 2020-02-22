Former BIS director sentenced to 3 years in jail in DA case

Mumbai: A court here has sentenced a former director of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to three years imprisonment for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had charged Amar Krishna Ghosh of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 24,11,707 between January 1987 and July 2005.

These assets were in the names of Ghosh, his wife, daughter and son, special public prosecutor Ashok Bagoria had submitted before court.

Special Judge Vivek Kathare, in his order last week, held that Ghosh possessed Rs 9,07,605 in disproportionate assets and convicted him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The three-year sentence has been suspended to allow Ghosh to approach the High Court.