Forests in Bengal may open doors for tourists before Pujas

Darjeeling: There could be reasons to cheer for the tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. Before the Durga Pujas, the forests in West Bengal could open their doors to the tourists. The forest department had already initiated the process. This was announced by Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee in Siliguri after a meeting with forest officials. "We are working towards opening up the forests and national parks to tourists before Pujas. At present, it is in a discussion stage. The final decision will be taken in a meeting in Kolkata" stated Banerjee.



The meeting held at 7th Mile in Siliguri attended by forest officials in charge of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries decided that status reports of the parks and sanctuaries would be sent to the Forest Minister within a week. The reports will specify details including the present condition; whether the parks can be opened up to tourists and what are the protocols that need to be followed.

Based on the reports, a meeting will be held in Kolkata attended by forest top brass including the PCCF. The Kolkata meeting will decide on the future course of action.

"Owing to the pandemic tourism has suffered a lot. Forests are the main attraction to tourists, especially in North Bengal. We are in the process of deciding whether these parks and sanctuaries can be opened after the scheduled date of September 15. However, even if we open strict protocols including social distancing and sanitization rules will have to be followed stringently" stated the Forest Minister.

Every year forests close down for two months for tourists starting from July 15 to September 15. However with the pandemic, this year there is an element of uncertainty.