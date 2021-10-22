'Forces being further integrated to meet any circumstances'

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said efforts are on for ensuring further integration of India's armed forces and related establishments at all levels, aimed at readying the country's military forces for any circumstances in the future.



"As you are aware, we are taking the initiatives for further integration of our armed forces and Defence Ministry, towards a logical end. In the days to come, as the follow up process, integration will be ensured in the theatre and in all the levels below it," Singh said.

Speaking at a conclave here, he said it will be implemented from procurement to indigenisation, to prioritising capability development, training and logistic support, which will make the armed forces more capable, efficient and self-reliant.

The Defence Minister said, taking these initiatives forward, the government is making efforts to improve efficiency in security and defence sector related other support establishments; this includes- corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, efforts to encourage exports in the defence sector, encouraging private sector in defence research, development and manufacturing, and efforts for self-reliance in the defence sector. "The government's intention is to ready our armed forces to any circumstances and is moving in this direction with speed," he said.

The Defence Minister was speaking after inaugurating the three-day Indian Air Force Conclave at Yelahanka Air Force Station here to commemorate 50-years of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which is being celebrated this year as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday said India faces a myriad of external security challenges and most worrisome are China's technological advances in the cyber and space domains.

He was speaking at the three-day Indian Air Force Conclave, that was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Yelahanka Air Force Station here, to commemorate 50-years of victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which is being celebrated this year as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

"India faces a myriad of external security challenges with deep regional interlinkages, marred by legacy of unresolved boundary disputes, culture of competition, and challenge to undermining India's strategic space," Rawat said. He said, India is also witnessing geo-strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, including race for strategic bases in the Indian Ocean region, and increasing militarisation of Belt and Road outposts in the region by northern adversary China.

"Most worrisome are China's technological advances in the spheres of cyber and space domain, which often transcend beyond the military, to include critical national infrastructure as well," he said, adding that the recent incidents on the northern borders along with aggressive posturing will remain a cornerstone of China's expansionist foreign policy of which India has to always be wary about.