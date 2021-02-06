For third day in a row no new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the last three days, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state is 16,829, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has eight active COVID-19 cases, while 16,765 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 56.

The Coronavirus recovery rate in the state has touched 99.61 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.04 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 3,95,200 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 658 on Friday, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at three.

Arunachal Pradesh has topped among all states in the country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, according to state Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang.

Saluting the Team Arunachal spirit reflected by one and all, particularly the health team and frontline workers, Libang said that the milestone would not have been possible without the wholehearted cooperation of the people.

"As health is wealth, our government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has attached top priority to health sector and all possible steps were taken to defeat the killer virus," he said, adding the COVID-19 vaccination has been going across the state and would continue till the last man is inoculated.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 18,659 health workers, have received vaccine shots so far including, 740 on Friday.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO said.



