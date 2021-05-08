Food dept takes steps to distribute extra ration for May-June

KOLKATA: The state Food and Supplies department is taking measures for smooth distribution of extra ration in the form of 2 kg rice and 3 kg wheat per month allocated by the Central government for beneficiaries under NFSA (National Food Security Act). The Centre has allocated extra ration for May and June with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country.

"We have already started lifting rice and wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and at the same time making necessary arrangements for smooth supply. If everything goes as per plan, we expect to start distribution from May 16," a senior official of the state Food and Supplies department said.

There are 6.1 crore NFSA beneficiaries in the state who will get the benefit of Central government's extra allocation. However, the state government will continue with its distribution of free ration for the entire population in the state till June as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per estimates of the state Food department, the total requirement of food grains for the NFSA beneficiaries will be 6 lakh metric tonnes.

The state will require 1.20 lakh MT of rice and 1.80 lakh MT of wheat for each of the two months. "The state government has been facing problems in lifting rice from some FCI godowns as they have less stock of rice. We hope that things will be sorted out soon," Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation said. During 2020, when the Covid pandemic situation had hit the country for the first time the Centre had allocated 2 kg rice and 3 kg wheat per month for NFSA beneficiaries from April till November.