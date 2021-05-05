'Follow Covid protocols or be prepared for further restrictions'

Chandigarh: With reports of lockdown norms being violated in some areas of the state, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions.

"The strict measures we are (already) taking to check the spread of virus cannot be successful without people's cooperation," Vij told reporters Tuesday, urging the public to help authorities enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Many people have lost their lives while several others have contracted the infection, he said, adding people must not venture out unless urgent.

As a measure to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Follow all Covid-related guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing, otherwise the state government will be compelled to impose further restrictions, Vij told the people of state.

Vij's warning came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.

Haryana had on Monday reported 140 Covid-19 related fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 4,626. The state had also reported 12,885 fresh infections, pushing the total case count to 5,27,773.