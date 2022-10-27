Focus on uprooting corruption, caste & crimes: Khattar on 8 years in power

Chandigarh: As the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Wednesday completed successful eight years of ensuring holistic development of the state, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the people of the state and expressed the hope that he would continue to get the support and love of the public like this. Addressing a press conference held in Delhi, Khattar presented the report card of his government.



"In these eight years, special focus has been laid on chalking out a three 'C' strategy to uproot Corruption, Caste and Crime. Besides this, the emphasis has also been given on promoting 5S — Shiksha, Swasthaya, Suraksha, Swabhiman and Swavlambhan so as to ensure holistic development of Haryana," said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the blueprint of development as shared by the Prime Minister has greatly inspired him to continuously work to bring radical changes in the working of the government and make the life of the citizens easier.

On this occasion, he also released a booklet on the government's achievements compiled by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages.

The Chief Minister said that in these last eight years dozens of radical changes have been brought in Haryana but the introduction of Parivar Pehchan Patra is on the top of eight highlights of his government.

"Through this one of its kind umbrella scheme, while considering the family as a unit, benefits of all the welfare schemes, programmes and services being run by the State Government are being given on a single platform. Today all the welfare schemes are being linked to PPP," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that in the first phase of 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Abhiyan', a target has been set to identify about 2 lakh such poor families having an annual income of less than 1 lakh. After identification, the government has set a target to increase the family income of such families upto Rs 1 lakh.

The Chief Minister informed that Haryana Government has made the 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora' web portal. On this, farmers can fill in the details of the crop sown by them while sitting at home only. This initiative taken by the State Government not only saved the farmers from making several rounds of the government offices to get the said work done, but also proved instrumental in selling their crops, getting crop damage compensation and getting financial assistance for fertilizers, seeds, loans and agricultural equipment while sitting at home only. About 9 lakh farmers have registered on this portal in Rabi and Kharif seasons.

The Chief Minister said that in order to put an end to disputes related to ownership rights in villages, the scheme to make villages Lal Dora free was launched on January 26, 2020, which was later implemented in the entire country under the name of Pradhan Mantri SWAMITVA Yojana. Under this scheme, all the villages of the state have been made Lal Dora free.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana has emerged as a sports hub in the last few years. Haryana is the first state in the country to give maximum cash prizes to medal-winning sportspersons. The government has ensured the jobs of medal winning players. 550 posts have been reserved annually for the medal winners, which will be increased in the coming time, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister, while mentioning other pivotal achievements of the State Government, said that in the year 2014, the sex ratio at birth in the state was 871, which has now improved to 923.

The Chief Minister said that under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, golden cards of about 10 lakh Antyodaya families eligible for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually have been made. The scheme benefits have been extended to 17 lakh more families by changing the income slab of BPL from Rs 1.20 lakh per annum to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum. Golden cards of all these beneficiaries are also being made, informed Sh. Manohar Lal. He said that the Old Age Pension which was Rs 1000 per month in October 2014, has now increased to Rs 2500 per month. In the year 2014, the number of such pension beneficiaries was 13 lakh, which has now increased to about 18 lakh. Soon the pension would be increased to Rs 3000 per month, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects of the state in a programme organized on October 27 at Faridabad.

On this occasion, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal and Media Advisor to Chief Minister, Amit Arya also remained present.