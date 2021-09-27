Focus on farmers' problems: V-P Naidu to CSIR scientists

New Delhi: Asking the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to reinvent itself, turn futuristic and come out with new innovations, techniques and solutions to address the problems faced by farmers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that climate change, drug resistance, pollution, epidemic and pandemic outbreaks are the challenges that need the focus of the scientific community.

"Agriculture is the basic culture of the country. I am son of a farmer. Bachpan mein kuch din kheti bhi kiya rajniti mein aane se pehle. Aisa lag raha hai, woh hi behtar tha. Karen kya, yahan aaya, isme phans gaya (As a child I was involved in cultivation for some time before entering politics. It seems that (agriculture) was better. What to do, I got stuck here)," the vice president said on a lighter note while participating in the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of the CSIR. He urged CSIR laboratories and institutes to address challenges that require long-term scientific and technological solutions. "Each laboratory of the CSIR must come out with a clear roadmap on the new research projects that seek to address various challenges and contribute to the larger good of humanity," Naidu stressed.

Noting that India has made a significant contribution to the world of science in space, atomic energy, ocean science and defence research, he said as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence, this is an appropriate time to see how it can accelerate ongoing development. Observing that investment by industries in research and development in India was insignificant, Naidu urged corporates and industries to form close linkages with leading scientific institutions, identify important R&D projects and invest in them.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that he would like CSIR and all the science departments to brainstorm and come up with a blue print of the science and technology

innovations needed in the next 10 years if India has to be globally competitive.