Flyer from Dubai held, fake notes of Rs 24L face value seized
Mumbai: A flyer from Dubai was arrested outside the city's international airport on Sunday and "high quality" fake currency notes of nearly Rs 24 lakh face value were seized from him, police said.
The man, Javed Ghulam Nabi Sheikh (36), a resident of Kalwa in Thane district, had managed to come out of the airport with the notes hidden in the luggage, police said.
The crime branch is trying to find out if these notes were brought into India for "terror funding".
"Central agencies had tipped off the Mumbai crime branch that a man is arriving in Mumbai from Dubai with several fake Indian currency notes. Accordingly,
a trap was laid near a bus stop outside Terminal-II of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and he was nabbed," a police official said.
