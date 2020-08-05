Flood situation in Bihar worsens, 66 lakh affected

Patna: The flood situation in Bihar deteriorated on Wednesday as waters from overflowing rivers originating in Nepal inundated fresh areas and the number of affected people rose to 66.60 lakh across 16 districts, a government bulletin said.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an aerial survey of the affected areas of north Bihar and visited a village in Darbhanga district, which has been hit by the calamity.

According to the disaster management departments bulletin, the death toll in flood related incidents remained at 19 as no fresh casualty was reported.

The size of the flood-affected populace, however, grew by nearly three lakh since Tuesday and the number of panchayats hit by the calamity was 1,165, a rise of 13.

The number of people evacuated from badly affected areas, till date, was 4.80 lakh, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister set off for an aerial survey of various embankments situated along the rivers in spate which continued for an hour and a half before his aircraft landed at Darbhanga airport. Darbhanga is the district worst-hit by the deluge, accounting for seven deaths and 18.71 lakh affected people.