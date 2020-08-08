Flood-like situation, landslides wreak havoc in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Flood-like situation and landslides continue to cause havoc in several parts of Karnataka that has been battered by torrential rains.



Many places in Malnad, coastal and north interior regions of the state have been affected by deluge, putting life and properties at risk.

While most of the rivers in these regions are swollen due to rising inflow because of showers continuing in the catchment areas, there are reports of landslips in hilly regions of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru.

Flood like situation persists in the border regions of Belagavi district, with rising water levels in Krishna river and its tributaries due to rains in ghat areas of Maharashtra and water being released from the dams there. Adding to this, the district too has been receiving rains, inundating low lying areas and crops.

In Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts also there is similar situation of swollen rivers and inundation of low lying areas. Water is being released from several dams in the state including Alamatti and Kabini by opening the gates as inflow has increased.

Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete has reached the brim.

There have been reports of mudslides near Botlappa and other places in Kodagu, also along Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for COVID infection in the hospital, spoke to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar over telephone and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

The CM also called the Kodagu district in-charge minister V Somanna and expressed his concern over the landslide in Talacauvery, it said, adding that he enquired about the missing priest and his family members after the landslide and instructed to carry out search operations.

Search is on by the NDRF team and authorities for five people including the priest at Talacauvery, the origin of river Cauvery, who had gone missing due to massive landslides at Bramhagiri hills on Wednesday night.

Bad weather and heavy rain is affecting the operation.

Somanna has rushed to Kodagu that has been ravaged by floods and landslides.

Cauvery river is overflowing in many parts of Kodagu and water has entered Bhagamandala temple and blocked major connecting roads in

the district.