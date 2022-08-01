Flash floods hit Surankote belt in J&K; schools shut
Jammu: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit areas of Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, prompting authorities to shut educational institutions and sound an alert, officials said.
According to officials, heavy overnight rains in the hilly areas of Surankote belt triggered flash floods, with huge volume of water entering into houses and shops.
The Army and police pitched in to help the aggrieved residents.
Reports said many houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the floods.
Senior district officials reached out to the people of flood inundated areas.
Authorities also issued advisories to people to stay at home and not venture close to rivers and 'nallahs' in the wake of threat of flash floods.
"All schools and educational institutions have been closed," an official said.
Meanwhile, traders of Beopar mandal protested over the authority's failure to build a new sewerage system in the region.
Officials said exact details of the loss is being ascertained.
PTI AB
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT