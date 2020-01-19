Five-year-old girl raped by minor boy in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy on a vacant quarter in a meat plant in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Alnoor meat plant compound under Sikheda police station area on Saturday, they said.
Parents of both the victim and the accused (14) work at the meat plant, the police said.
According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused took her to the vacant quarter and raped her, they said.
Alerted by the girl's cries, her mother rushed to the spot and rescued her. The boy was caught by the victim's family, they said.
