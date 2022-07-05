Five new ministers inducted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in his first Cabinet expansion

Chandigarh: In his first Cabinet expansion after he was sworn in earlier this year, CM Bhagwant Mann today inducted five AAP MLAs as ministers in the Punjab government.



Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at Punjab Raj Bhawan here on Monday evening. Barring two-time Sunam MLA Aman Arora, four others were first-time legislators.

Arora was the first to be invited to take oath followed by Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Fauja Singh Sarari, who represents Guru Har Sahai, Chetan Singh Jourmajra, MLA from Samana, and Kharar legislator Anmol Gagan Mann were the others to be administered oath as cabinet ministers.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari conducted the proceedings of the ceremony with the permission of the Governor. The prominent dignitaries who attended swearing-in ceremony included Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Deputy Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Jai Kishan Rauri, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr. Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains.

Apart from these, AAP MLAs, senior party leaders, workers and volunteers from Punjab and dignitaries from different walks of life also graced the occasion. The function was attended by the senior officers of State Civil and Police Administration besides family members, relatives and friends of the newly sworn in Cabinet Ministers.In his interaction with the media after the cabinet expansion, Mann said that those who cannot be inducted will be given other responsibilities.

"I hope that the new ministers will work with honesty," he said. Mann said the portfolio will be allotted to the new ministers in a day or two.

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.

After AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the assembly polls, 10 MLAs, including eight first-timers, were inducted as ministers in March.

In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges, taking the strength of ministers to nine in the Cabinet.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the CM.