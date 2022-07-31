Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala
Pathanamthitta (Ker): Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for alleged possession of contraband worth Rs 15 lakh.
Police arrested all the five from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.
The arrest was made based on a tip-off received that the gang was engaged in sale of contrabands in the district.
MDAM weighing 154 grams and worth Rs 15 lakh and nine mobile phones, two luxury cars, a bike and pen drives were recovered from the accused.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Spectrum auction enters sixth day of bidding; garners nearly Rs 1.50...31 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT
Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota port in August: Sri...31 July 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against...31 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala31 July 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Bali holds mass cremation for over 100 deceased31 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT