Five LeT terrorists killed in three encounters in J&K
Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Parray, who was involved in the recent killings of two police personnel, was killed in a "chance" encounter with a "small team" of police here on Sunday, taking the number of ultras killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours to five.
"LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of police," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.
Parray's killing took the number of terrorists killed in the last 24 hours to five and the number of ultras killed in the valley so far this year to 100.
One terrorist was killed in Kulgam, while another was killed in Pulwama on Saturday. On Sunday morning, two more ultras were killed in the Pulwama encounter -- taking the number of terrorists killed in the operation to three.
A police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Pulwama's Drabgam village, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces in the area on Saturday.
As the security personnel approached the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding there fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, he added.
In the ensuing gunbattle, three local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.
He identified the slain terrorists as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora in Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam in Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas in Pulwama.
According to police records, all three were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and other security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesperson said.
Sheergojri, along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah of Monghama in Pulwama, who was killed on May 30, was involved in the killing of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad at his house on May 13, he added.
Earlier, the IGP said 99 terrorists were killed in the valley so far this year. With Parray's killing, the number has gone up to 100.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
735 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate stands at 4.3%12 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
25 days of severe heat so far this summer, highest since '12: IMD12 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
2 dead as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi issued half of int'l driving permits this yr for those...12 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT