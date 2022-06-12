Five LeT terrorists killed in three encounters in J&K

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Adil Parray, who was involved in the recent killings of two police personnel, was killed in a "chance" encounter with a "small team" of police here on Sunday, taking the number of ultras killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours to five.



"LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of police," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Parray's killing took the number of terrorists killed in the last 24 hours to five and the number of ultras killed in the valley so far this year to 100.

One terrorist was killed in Kulgam, while another was killed in Pulwama on Saturday. On Sunday morning, two more ultras were killed in the Pulwama encounter -- taking the number of terrorists killed in the operation to three.

A police said acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Pulwama's Drabgam village, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces in the area on Saturday.

As the security personnel approached the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding there fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, he added.

In the ensuing gunbattle, three local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

He identified the slain terrorists as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora in Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam in Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas in Pulwama.

According to police records, all three were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and other security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesperson said.

Sheergojri, along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah of Monghama in Pulwama, who was killed on May 30, was involved in the killing of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad at his house on May 13, he added.

Earlier, the IGP said 99 terrorists were killed in the valley so far this year. With Parray's killing, the number has gone up to 100.