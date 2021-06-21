Five killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala

Kozhikode (Ker): Five people were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a fully-loaded lorry on the Kozhikode-Palakkad highway on Monday morning, police said.



Police identified the deceased as Nazeer, Subair, Muhammed Zahir, Asainar and Thahir, all hailing from Palakkad district.

Police sources said the accident occured at around 4- 45 AM at Pulinjode in nearby Ramanattukara and all the five men died on the spot.

The Bolero car that hit the cement-laden lorry at a sharp curve was completely damaged in the impact of the collision, Feroke police said.

The deceased were said to be returning from Calicut International airport in nearby Karipur.

Though it is yet to be ascertained what caused the accident, sources said there was a heavy downpour at the time of the mishap.

Local residents along with police and Fire and Rescue personnel took out the bodies from the wrecked car and shifted them to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.