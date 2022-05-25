Fisherwoman in TN allegedly gang-raped, murdered by guest workers; leads to stir
Rameswaram (TN): A 45-year-old fisherwoman was allegedly raped and murdered by six migrant workers from Odisha, at Vadakadu fishing village near here, said police on Wednesday.
The incident triggered a massive protest by the victim's family and villagers, who resorted to a road-roko on the Rameswaram National Highway, demanding stringent action on the culprits.
The victim, who went to collect seaweeds (kadarpaasi) on Tuesday morning, did not return home and her family lodged a complaint, said police. Meanwhile, the woman's body was found partially burnt at a shrimp farm near here this morning by her family members and neighbours who went looking for her, said the police.
Learning about the involvement of the six workers, the villagers beat them up. Later, they launched the protest demanding justice for the victim. All the six, suspected to be involved in the gangrape and murder, have been arrested.
Ramanathapuram Superintendent of police E Karthik, who rushed to the spot and held a preliminary enquiry, said a thorough probe into the case was on.
