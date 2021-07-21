First transgender candidate in Ker Assembly polls found dead; govt orders investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: Noted trans activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, Kerala's first radio jockey from the third gender community, was found dead at her apartment in Ernnakulam district, following which the government ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.



The 28-year-old trans-woman was found hanging from the fan in the bedroom of the apartment near Edappally on Tuesday night and a case of suicide was suspected, police said.

Health Minister Veena George asked the medical director to carry out a probe into the incident as the organisation of the third gender community alleged that the deceased

trans-woman was suffering from severe pain for some time following a sex reassignment surgery.

Meanwhile, the health minister's office here also said an expert panel would be set up soon to study the issues related to the gender reassignment surgery. Also a celebrity makeup artist, a TV news reader and an established stage show anchor, Anannyah recently grabbed media attention as the first transgender candidate in the assembly elections in the state when she became the candidate of the Democratic Social Justice Party in Vengara in the April 6 polls.

Her fellow transgenders alleged that Anannyah was suffering from severe physical pain for some time after undergoing a sex reassignment surgery at a private hospital here last year and complained of medical negligence against the doctor who conducted the procedure.

A trans-woman also said Anannyah was suffering from severe pain after the surgery and she had told the friends that she could not even stand for long or do any work due to the physical discomfort post the medical procedure.