First multi-modal rail-road corridor to be built in NE

new delhi: In a major move aimed at giving a fillip to infrastructure development in the northeast region, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to build a strategically important Integrated Multi-Modal Rail and Road Transport Corridor in the northeast.



According to concerned officials, the proposed corridor would play a pivotal role in the fast transportation of military vehicles, movement of arms and ammunition as well as armed forces to the China border of north Assam, Tawang, and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the project report, about 10 km-long two road tube tunnels and one rail tube tunnel have been planned to be built under the Brahmaputra River.

The high-stake project would be jointly completed by Indian Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Border Roads Organisation at an estimated cost of about Rs 7,700 crore.

Following the presentation given to the Railway Board last month, all the three departments have agreed to move forward with the project.

"Besides, two road tube tunnels and one rail tube tunnel, a 121.33 km-long new railway line would also be laid between Rangpara and Tawang that would connect Tawang-Tenga-Rupa-Bhalukpong-Rangapara," the official said.

"Apart from this, new railway lines would be laid between Dhalaibil-Jakhalabandha and Dekargaon-Jamugurihat.

It is also proposed to build a new railway station between Dhalaibil-Jakhalabandha and increase the number of platforms.

Establishing a loop line and station yard have also been proposed," the official said.

As per official sources, SK Nirmal, who is ADG and nodal officer of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, would soon make a visit to the northeast along with his team.