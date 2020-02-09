First meeting of Ram temple trust on Feb 19
New Delhi: The first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust is going to be held on February 19 at the Delhi residence of K. Parasaran, the head of the trust, said a source here on Sunday.
The construction of the grand Ram temple will start either from April 2 (Ramnavami) or April 26 (Akshaya Tritiya). This will be one of the agenda of the February 19 meeting. The members of the trust will start reaching the national capital on February 18 for the meet, the source added.
The construction of the temple will take place on an "auspicious day", said a trust member.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 had announced in Parliament the setting up of a Ram temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust.
The Centre later announced that the office of the trust will be the residence of head of the trust, K. Prasaran, the counsel for the Hindu parties who successfully argued the case in favour of Hindus.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kriti starts second schedule of Mimi9 Feb 2020 3:25 PM GMT
The Wild Wild West actor Robert died at 849 Feb 2020 3:24 PM GMT
Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series9 Feb 2020 3:23 PM GMT
Kartik thrilled about his first action movie9 Feb 2020 3:21 PM GMT
Vicky reveals all on dating Katrina9 Feb 2020 3:20 PM GMT